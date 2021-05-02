V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 345.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE VFC opened at $87.66 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -674.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

