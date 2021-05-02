V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,624,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

CRVL stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CorVel by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.