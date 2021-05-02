Vai (VAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $180.66 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00282278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.71 or 0.01130857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00748635 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,739.18 or 0.99988995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 195,459,723 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

