Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 168.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

VLO opened at $73.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

