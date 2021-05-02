Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $246.85. The stock had a trading volume of 202,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

