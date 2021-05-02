Vancity Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. 2,437,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

