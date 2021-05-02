Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $210,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $103.07. 13,729,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,729,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.