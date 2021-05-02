Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 418 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.54. 695,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,908. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

