Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 26,802 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average is $335.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

