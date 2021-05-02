Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $373,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.