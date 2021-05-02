Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

