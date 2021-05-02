Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $238.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

