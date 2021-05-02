Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

