Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $67.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

