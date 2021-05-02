Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $195.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.27 and its 200-day moving average is $177.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

