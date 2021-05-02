Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $156,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

