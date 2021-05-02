Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,012 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 337,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

