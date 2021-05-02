Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

BNDW opened at $79.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

