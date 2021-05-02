Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.