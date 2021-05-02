Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,883. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $136.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

