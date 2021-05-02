Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of -1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

