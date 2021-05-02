Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in April

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,378.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Varta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VARGF remained flat at $$146.50 during trading hours on Friday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average of $139.69.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

