Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 7,646 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

