Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $21.95 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,061 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

