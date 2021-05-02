Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

