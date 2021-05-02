Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $508.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

