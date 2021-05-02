Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 523.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

