Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 69.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

