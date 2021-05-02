VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

VEON opened at $1.80 on Friday. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

