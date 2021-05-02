Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 324 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.69 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62.

