Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $102.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

