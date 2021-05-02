Versant Capital Management Inc Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $136.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

