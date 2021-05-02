Versant Capital Management Inc Has $705,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.