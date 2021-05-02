Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 288,748 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

