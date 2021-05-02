Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 754,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,595,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

