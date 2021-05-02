Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 456,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCW Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $510.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

