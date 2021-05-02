Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 842 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 104,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

