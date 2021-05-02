Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 246,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $129,703,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.