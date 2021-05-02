Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

