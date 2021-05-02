ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

