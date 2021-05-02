VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.53.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 9,397,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

