Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

