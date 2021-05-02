Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

