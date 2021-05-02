Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
