Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%.

Vince stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. Vince has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Earnings History for Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

