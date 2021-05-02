Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIRC shares. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

