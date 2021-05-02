Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,260,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.