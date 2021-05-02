Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Benin Management CORP’s 6th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.8% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

