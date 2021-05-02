Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $1.06 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

