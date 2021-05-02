Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €255.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €250.73 ($294.98).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €216.70 ($254.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €228.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €171.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

