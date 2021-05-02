Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNO stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

